Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 1,726 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,813 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $443,216,000 after buying an additional 311,856 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Motors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after buying an additional 157,052 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

