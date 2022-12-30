Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 184.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $487.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $351.55 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

