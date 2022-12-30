McDonald Partners LLC Acquires 126 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $135,429,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $188.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.02.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

