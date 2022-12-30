McDonald Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 6.3 %

WBD stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

