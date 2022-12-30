McDonald Partners LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McDonald Partners LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $209.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

