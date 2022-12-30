McDonald Partners LLC Has $455,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $5,764,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $74.75 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus lowered their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

