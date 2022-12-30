McDonald Partners LLC Purchases 126 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 148.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 593.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 22.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 148,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $188.91 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.28 and its 200 day moving average is $156.02.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

