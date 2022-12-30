McDonald Partners LLC Sells 950 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 446.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1,292.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average is $94.14.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

