Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.4% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 61,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 81.3% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.