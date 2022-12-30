Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 969 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $195.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

