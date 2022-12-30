My Personal CFO LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

My Personal CFO LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

