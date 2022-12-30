New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Position Raised by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

