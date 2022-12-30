NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $170.12. The company has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

