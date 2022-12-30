Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Trimmed by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $542.00 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

