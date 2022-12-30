Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Increased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $135.20 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $135.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.73. The stock has a market cap of $305.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.