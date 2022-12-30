NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,087 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

