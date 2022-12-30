NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,133 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.