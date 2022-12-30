NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $209.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.25.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.