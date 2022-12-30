NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,773,000 after acquiring an additional 148,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after acquiring an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Aramark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,401,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,721,000 after acquiring an additional 141,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,303,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,061,000 after acquiring an additional 344,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aramark by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,955,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after acquiring an additional 413,447 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

ARMK opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

