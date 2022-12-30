NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $246,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.22 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.08. The company has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

