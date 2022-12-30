NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 290.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $133.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $128.69. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

