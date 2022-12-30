NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2,445.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $337.58 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $578.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.