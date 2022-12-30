NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.77.

NYSE:BNS opened at C$49.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$45.26 and a 12-month high of C$74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

