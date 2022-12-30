NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,392 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $175.75 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $152.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

