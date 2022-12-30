NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $138.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

