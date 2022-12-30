NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.00. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

