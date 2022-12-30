NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 3,443 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DocuSign by 40.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 174.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

DocuSign Stock Up 5.6 %

DocuSign stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

