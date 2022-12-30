NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 5,240 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $93.12 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

