NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $184,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

