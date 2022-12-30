NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $193,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 408 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $456.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.