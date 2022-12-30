NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $621,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.48.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

