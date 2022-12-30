NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.4 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

