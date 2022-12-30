NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AON by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $303.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.65.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

