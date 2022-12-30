NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 58.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

