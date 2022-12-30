Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

PCRX stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $82.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

