PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

