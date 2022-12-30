Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 6.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $108,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $226.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $179.80 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

