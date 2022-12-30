Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 74.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 109,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $150,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 153,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

The firm also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2485 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

