Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $87.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.