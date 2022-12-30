Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

T stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

