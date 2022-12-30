Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

