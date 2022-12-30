Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Trading Up 0.7 %

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $263.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

