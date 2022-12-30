Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 643 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $542.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $529.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.84.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.