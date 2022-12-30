Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.84 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

