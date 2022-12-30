Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,870,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,870,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,236 shares of company stock valued at $27,370,002. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 473.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $257.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

