Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 74 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $343.43 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.07 and a 200-day moving average of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

