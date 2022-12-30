Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $202.26 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $260.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.23. The company has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

