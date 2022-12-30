Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $240.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $245.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

