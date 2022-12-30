Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.9 %

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $36.76 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.