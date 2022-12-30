Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

